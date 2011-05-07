Call of Duty Level of Success is Possible for Homefront, says THQ

By James Brightman



Call of Duty remains the king of shooters, as both Modern Warfare 2 and Black Ops have set entertainment records, and Activision’s franchise definitely has a target on its back as competitors are gunning to take away the shooter crown. EA believes Battlefield can be that franchise this fall with Battlefield 3, and THQ believes it’s positioning itself well in the fight with Homefront.

IndustryGamers recently spoke with THQ CEO Brian Farrell and asked him point blank ifHomefront or any THQ IP can reach a tremendous number like Black Ops‘ nearly 14 million sold in the U.S. He answered, “Of course, the market opportunity is there,” and while Homefront hasshipped “only” 2.6 million copies, Farrell reminded us that it’s just the start for a new franchise.

“When I think about it, if you go back and look at the original Call of Duty, how they built that, the first Call of Duty didn’t do 18 million units. The franchise was built over time, building a quality consumer experience and supporting it well. And hey, there’s a lot of room between 2.6 million units and 18,” Farrell continued with unbridled optimism.

We pushed Farrell on whether Homefront would be the one franchise he’d bet on to reach Call of Duty type levels, but he countered that people shouldn’t forget about Saints Row either.

“Certainly you can’t count out Saints Row. We have a great opportunity this fall with that one as well. We have a lot of strong franchises; we’re the market leader in off-road racing with MX,and we’ve established a great niche that we own in these creativity and art-based games, with theuDraw series. We’re still a leader in our real-time strategy games with our Relic Studio, and we’re also building our Space Marine game, so we think it’s the best line up in our history coming out over the next 24 months. And I think it’s one that anyone in the industry would love to have.”

