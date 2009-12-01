'Call Of Duty' Is Still Killing It

Sales of the latest instalment in the Call of Duty series, Modern Warfare 2, have cooled substantially since its record-shattering opening, but it’s still the best-selling game on the market.



Activision’s (ATVI) first-person shooter took in $310 million in its first day, and $550 million in its first five. As Kunur Patel points out at AdAge, that isn’t just a record for a video game; it outpaces the best movie opening weekends, making it the biggest entertainment rollout ever.

UK sales fell 86% in the game’s second week and another 34% in its third, but that was still good for the top spot, comfortably beating out Assassin’s Creed II and New Super Mario Bros Wii.

This revenue stream won’t be drying up for Activision any time soon; one industry analyst predicts that downloadable content for the game should bring in $100-$140 million in 2010. That estimate is based on the assumption that the game will have already sold 14-16 million copies, making it the second or third most successful non-Nintendo game ever.

The success of MW2 has pushed revenue for the entire Call of Duty franchise north of $3 billion. To top it off, the top-earning mobile game on the market is a Call of Duty zombie game.

In short: Call of Duty is absolutely killing it.

