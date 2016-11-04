US

The newest 'Call of Duty' is here --  this is how much work it takes to create the game

Corey Protin

Call of Duty” is one the best selling franchises in gaming history, with over 175 million games sold to date. And now “Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare” will take the franchise to a whole new location: space. So, what does it take to make a franchise game with such high expectations?

We brought in Jason Blundell — an executive producer at one of the “Call of Duty” development studios — to run us through how such a high profile game even gets made.

