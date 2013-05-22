'Call Of Duty: Ghosts' Graphics Look Incredibly Lifelike [SCREENSHOTS]

Kirsten Acuna
Call of Duty GhostsThis is a character design for ‘Call of Duty: Ghosts.’

The first footage for “Call of Duty: Ghosts” was unveiled during the reveal of the new Xbox One game and entertainment system

The game looks stunning and will offer infinitely more graphical detail than previous “Call Of Duty” (CoD) games. 

Bring on the blood, bruises, and dirt. CoD will offer multiplayer, underwater features, a new cast, and character customisation among other things.

During the Xbox Reveal, the game was compared to “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3” to show just how far the graphics have come. 

A comparison that will surely be made is to the upcoming Battlefield 4

“Call of Duty: Ghosts” lands on November 5 on both Xbox 360 and the PlayStation 3, followed by releases on Xbox One and PS4, so no need to fight about it

The new game is aiming to make the characters look even more lifelike.

Just how detailed will characters be in Ghost?

You'll now be able to see bruising, cuts, and fine hairs ...

... along with dirt beneath finger nails.

The dogs from MW3 will see a huge upgrade, too.

An actual SEAL team dog served as the model for the new game.

Now, check out more on the game ...

