The First Images From 'Call Of Duty: Ghosts' Look Awesome

“Call of Duty: Ghosts” just debuted a trailer for the game during Microsoft’s announcement for its next Xbox video game system.
Some footage of the game hit the web yesterday in a Vine teaser.
The game is the 10th instalment in the franchise and will include a new cast, dynamic maps, and character customisation.
“Call of Duty: Ghosts” will be released November 5.
Take a look at some shots from the game shown at the Xbox reveal:
