The First Images From 'Call Of Duty: Ghosts' Look Awesome

“Call of Duty: Ghosts” just debuted a trailer for the game during Microsoft’s announcement for its next Xbox video game system.



Some footage of the game hit the web yesterday in a Vine teaser.

The game is the 10th instalment in the franchise and will include a new cast, dynamic maps, and character customisation.

“Call of Duty: Ghosts” will be released November 5.

Take a look at some shots from the game shown at the Xbox reveal:

Microsoft

Microsoft screencap

Microsoft screencap

Microsoft screencap

Microsoft screencap

Microsoft screencap

Microsoft screencap

Microsoft screencapWe’ll be adding more images …

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.