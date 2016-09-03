'Call of Duty' will soon have a free virtual reality mode, but there's a catch

“Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare,” the latest in the mega-popular series of first-person shooter video games, takes players to the future. You’ll fly spaceships, kill people in uncomfortable low-gravity situations and boost around with a jetpack throughout the course of its single player campaign.

Luckily, that’s not the only way it’s taking the series into the future. At the Call of Duty XP fan event in Los Angeles, Activision announced a free virtual reality mode called Jackal Assault for the PlayStation 4 version of the game.

Jackal Assault will use PlayStation VR to put players in the cockpit of a Jackal space fighter jet that’s been showcased in some of the game’s trailers up to this point. It’s a free bonus mode that is coming at an undetermined point later this year, exclusively to the PlayStation 4 version.

Seeing as it’s a bonus mode that’s only in one version of the game and can only be used if you own the PlayStation VR headset, it’s tough to imagine that Jackal Assault will be anything substantial. It will probably be closer to other “VR experiences” that have been shown off alongside PlayStation VR, such as “Batman: Arkham VR,” which is more of a cool tech demo than a full-fledged game.

The announcement didn’t mention whether or not this will be available to players immediately when “Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare” launches on November 4, but if not, it shouldn’t be a long wait. PlayStation VR launches on October 13 for $400.

To get a taste of the single player campaign in “Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare,” complete with the Jackal spacecraft, watch this trailer:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

