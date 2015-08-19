A 'Call of Duty' designer is selling his Los Angeles home, complete with secret rooms and an awesome pool

A Los Angeles home owned by Activision video game designer Chad Findley has hit the market for $US1.85 million.
Findley has worked at Activision for more than 20 years and has played a major role in the design of several beloved video games, including “Apocalypse,” “Tony Hawk,” “Spider-Man,” and “Guitar Hero.”
He’s currently the single-player project director on “Call of Duty,” which is produced by Infinity Ward, a division of Activision.
His family home is a three-bedroom, 6,000-square-foot house in the Beverly Grove section of Los Angeles.
He added some pretty cool features to make the home work for his busy tech schedule, including a custom coffee table with built-in motors.
Findley and his wife have lived here since 2003. They did extensive renovations on the home in 2007, adding an entire second floor and making big changes to the first-floor configuration.
The second-floor area is now a spacious living area, and it's where Findley would get a lot of his work done.
These tall bookcases are not all that they appear to be. They each disguise a secret room: one a storage area, and the other a mini bar. In this shot Findley sent us, you can see how the bookcases open.
Findley also built a custom coffee table -- complete with linear actuators, motors, keyboard, and a 30' monitor -- that he used for work. It took him two months to design the structure in 3D.
The couple redid their backyard in 2005, aiming for a more tropical feel they could enjoy with their two dogs.
'Because I work a lot, the quality of life when I'm home with my wife is really important,' Findley told us.
