A 'Call of Duty' designer is selling his Los Angeles home, complete with secret rooms and an awesome pool

A Los Angeles home owned by Activision video game designer Chad Findley has hit the market for $US1.85 million.

Findley has worked at Activision for more than 20 years and has played a major role in the design of several beloved video games, including “Apocalypse,” “Tony Hawk,” “Spider-Man,” and “Guitar Hero.”

He’s currently the single-player project director on “Call of Duty,” which is produced by Infinity Ward, a division of Activision.

His family home is a three-bedroom, 6,000-square-foot house in the Beverly Grove section of Los Angeles.

He added some pretty cool features to make the home work for his busy tech schedule, including a custom coffee table with built-in motors.

Findley and his wife have lived here since 2003. They did extensive renovations on the home in 2007, adding an entire second floor and making big changes to the first-floor configuration. 63315th.com The second-floor area is now a spacious living area, and it's where Findley would get a lot of his work done. 63315th.com These tall bookcases are not all that they appear to be. They each disguise a secret room: one a storage area, and the other a mini bar. In this shot Findley sent us, you can see how the bookcases open. Courtesy of Chad Findley Findley also built a custom coffee table -- complete with linear actuators, motors, keyboard, and a 30' monitor -- that he used for work. It took him two months to design the structure in 3D. Courtesy of Chad Findley Here's a look at the bedroom that's now part of the second floor. 63315th.com A second bedroom downstairs has direct access to the pool area. 63315th.com The couple redid their backyard in 2005, aiming for a more tropical feel they could enjoy with their two dogs. 63315th.com 'Because I work a lot, the quality of life when I'm home with my wife is really important,' Findley told us. 63315th.com This sitting room could conceivably be used as another bedroom. 63315th.com Its adjoining bathroom has some bright tile work. 63315th.com The kitchen is fairly spacious. 63315th.com As is the dining and living area. 'We've loved living here,' Findley said. 'It's been super fun for us.' 63315th.com

