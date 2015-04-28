'Call of Duty: Black Ops 3' pits human soldiers against futuristic robots

“Call of Duty: Black Ops 3” is the latest video game in the “Call of Duty” franchise, and it arrives later this year on Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC. The game features beautiful graphics, futuristic weapons, and (expectedly) violent gameplay.

While most of the combat appears to be between humans and robots, a surprise at the end of the trailer promises a more supernatural foe. Given past appearances by folks like Kevin Spacey, maybe “Call of Duty: Black Ops 3” is priming audiences for an Alf cameo? We can only dream.

“Call of Duty: Black Ops 3” launches on November 6, 2015.

