The first trailer for this year's 'Call of Duty' is here

Another year, another “Call of Duty.”

The annual juggernaut is back with a third entry in the “Black Ops” series. Will Kevin Spacey make a triumphant return in digital form? We’re calling it unlikely.

The game, likely titled “Call of Duty: Black Ops 3,” is getting a full blowout on April 26, but for now there’s a teaser trailer to entice superfans and weekend warriors alike. Here it is:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Despite new “Call of Duty” games each year annual, each year’s games are handled by different game development studios. The “Black Ops” games — a popular subset of the larger franchise — are developed by Treyarch, one of the three studios currently working on the larger franchise on a rolling basis.

Last year’s game, “Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare” (starring Kevin Spacey), was largely created by the folks at Sledgehammer Games; the franchise is owned and published by Activision, which also publishes juggernauts like “Destiny,” “World of Warcraft,” and “Skylanders.”

The last “Black Ops” game was published in 2012, and it launched to critical and commercial success.

Little is known about “Call of Duty: Black Ops 3” thus far, but there is a tagline attached to the teaser released today: “How far are you willing to go?” Our answer: Until April 26, when the game is fully revealed.

