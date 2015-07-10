You'll get an actual working refrigerator if you buy a special edition of the next big 'Call of Duty' game

The “Juggernog Edition” for “Call of Duty: Black Ops 3,” which comes out in November, will apparently come with an actual working refrigerator. Yes, a refrigerator. The image below was leaked by Mighty Ape, a retailer based in New Zealand (via Polygon).

The “Juggernog” mini-fridge, branded after the fictional drink that’s previously appeared in the “Call of Duty” series, will come with lights and sounds from “Black Ops 3,” and can comfortably hold twelve 12-ounce beverages.

But that’s not all! The Juggernog Edition of “Call of Duty: Black Ops 3” also comes with the following:

A steelbook case for “Call of Duty: Black Ops 3”

A season pass for “Black Ops 3,” which comes with four DLCs coming after launch, a bonus map, a digital copy of the game’s soundtrack, and three in-game “Personalisation Packs”

Limited edition concept art cards for “Call of Duty: Black Ops 3”

4 coasters branded with “Perk-A-Cola,” the fictional drink that’s appeared in Call of Duty’s Zombies modes

9 cards for the new Specialist characters coming in Black Ops 3’s multiplayer mode, which offer special abilities and weapons to use in matches

The Juggernog Edition appears to be listed for $US289 in New Zealand, which should equate to about $US200 in the US. We’ve reached out to Treyarch for official pricing and we’ll update the story when we learn more.

“Call of Duty: Black Ops 3” will release on Nov. 6 on the Xbox One, PS4, and Windows PC. Treyarch, the game’s developer, is also working on versions of the game for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.