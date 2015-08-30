It takes a staggering number of people to make 'Call of Duty

“Call of Duty” is one the highest-selling franchises in gaming history, with over 175 million games sold to date. So, what does it take to make a game under a franchise with such high expectations?

“Call of Duty: Black Ops III” executive producer Jason Blundell runs us through how Treyarch, one of the franchises’ development studios, produces such high profile games.

Produced by Corey Protin. Interview by Ben Gilbert. Camera by Kevin Reilly.

