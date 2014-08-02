Facebook Went Down And People Started Calling The Cops

Do we spend too much time on Facebook? Depends. When the site goes down, do you consider it to be an emergency?

We hope you answered “obviously not,” but according to Los Angeles Sherrif Department Sgt. Burton Brink, lots of people call the authorities when their favourite social network appears to be offline.

Facebook went down around 12:30pm today, according to a breaking news report on NBC.

Soon after, Brink tweeted the following:

#Facebook is not a Law Enforcement issue, please don’t call us about it being down, we don’t know when FB will be back up!

— Sgt. Brink (@LASDBrink) August 1, 2014

He continued to tweet, explaining that this “happens a lot.”

@moneyries yes, we get calls all the time like this, cable TV, all sorts of things not working, they think we control.

— Sgt. Brink (@LASDBrink) August 1, 2014

Business Insider reached out to Brink for comment but he was unavailable.

Don’t worry everyone, Facebook is back. Next time the site goes down, remember to leave the police lines open for real emergencies.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.