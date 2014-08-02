Facebook Went Down And People Started Calling The Cops

Caroline Moss

Do we spend too much time on Facebook? Depends. When the site goes down, do you consider it to be an emergency?

We hope you answered “obviously not,” but according to Los Angeles Sherrif Department Sgt. Burton Brink, lots of people call the authorities when their favourite social network appears to be offline.

Facebook went down around 12:30pm today, according to a breaking news report on NBC.

Soon after, Brink tweeted the following:

He continued to tweet, explaining that this “happens a lot.”

Business Insider reached out to Brink for comment but he was unavailable.

Don’t worry everyone, Facebook is back. Next time the site goes down, remember to leave the police lines open for real emergencies.

