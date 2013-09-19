This Anti-Stalker Feature Could Easily Be The Best Part Of IPhone's IOS 7 Update

Screenshot You can now block people with the click of a button.

Until now, amazingly, it wasn’t possible to block someone from calling or texting your iPhone. Preventing a stalker — or any other other unwanted person — from reaching you meant calling your wireless carrier and making your case to get the number blocked.

With the new iOS 7, you can now block people from calling, texting, and FaceTiming you with just the click of a button.

Just go into your contacts, select someone, and scroll down to hit “Block.” (See this screengrab, at right.)

It’s almost too easy.

