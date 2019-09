They may be on the same network (for now!) but Studio B with Shep Smith is not the Glenn Beck hour.



Behold Shep shutting down a guest who mentioned a possible caliphate in the Mid-East: “Oh, we’re not going caliphate around here.”

Video below.



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

