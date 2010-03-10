A Preview: California's Coming War On Banks And Pre-Crisis Swaps

Photo: cd7.lacity.org

Is this man Wall Street’s #1 threat?Meet LA Councilman Richard Alarcón.



He’s the one leading the city’s charge to repudiate a pre-crisis interest rate swap agreement that it made with Bank of New York Melon. Doing so would save the city $19 million per year, and with a budget gap of over $200 million, LA needs every dollar it can get its hands on.

The swap — one it made on a water bond pre-crisis — was supposed to protect the city against higher interest rates, though of course rate have collapsed, meaning the city remains on the hook for protection it doesn’t need. This is a hot topic, as numerous cities around the country are in a similar situation, a topic which Gretchen Morgenson covered yesterday.

We spoke to Alarcón yesterday. He says the city isn’t alleging fraud or misrepresentation or anything like that.

The basic idea: the city needs a break, and if Bank of New York Mellon doesn’t give them one, the city is ready to use the power of moving its business in order to get what it wants. It’s that simple.

“If they refused to renegotiate, we probably won’t want to do business with them again.”

This is likely to be the beginning of a major swap repudiation campaign across California. Next stop is Northern California. And in between there are numerous cities with similarly strapped budgets.

And Los Angeles doesn’t just want to stop at swap repudiation. In addition to getting out of the agreements, it wants to impose its own CRA-like rules on banks: so more branches, more lending in the city, and more ATMs. Says Alarcon: “We believe it’s socially irresponsible for banks to negotiate deals during good economic times, and then in bad economic times to reap totally unanticipated profit… we’d just as soon not work with a bank that would take money from the taxpayers of the city of Los Angeles”

