A Preview: California's Coming War On Banks And Pre-Crisis Swaps

Joe Weisenthal, Gus Lubin
congresman richard alarcon

Photo: cd7.lacity.org

Is this man Wall Street’s #1 threat?Meet LA Councilman Richard Alarcón.

He’s the one leading the city’s charge to repudiate a pre-crisis interest rate swap agreement that it made with Bank of New York Melon. Doing so would save the city $19 million per year, and with a budget gap of over $200 million, LA needs every dollar it can get its hands on.

The swap — one it made on a water bond pre-crisis — was supposed to protect the city against higher interest rates, though of course rate have collapsed, meaning the city remains on the hook for protection it doesn’t need. This is a hot topic, as numerous cities around the country are in a similar situation, a topic which Gretchen Morgenson covered yesterday.

We spoke to Alarcón yesterday. He says the city isn’t alleging fraud or misrepresentation or anything like that.

The basic idea: the city needs a break, and if Bank of New York Mellon doesn’t give them one, the city is ready to use the power of moving its business in order to get what it wants. It’s that simple.

“If they refused to renegotiate, we probably won’t want to do business with them again.”

This is likely to be the beginning of a major swap repudiation campaign across California. Next stop is Northern California. And in between there are numerous cities with similarly strapped budgets.

And Los Angeles doesn’t just want to stop at swap repudiation. In addition to getting out of the agreements, it wants to impose its own CRA-like rules on banks: so more branches, more lending in the city, and more ATMs. Says Alarcon: “We believe it’s socially irresponsible for banks to negotiate deals during good economic times, and then in bad economic times to reap totally unanticipated profit… we’d just as soon not work with a bank that would take money from the taxpayers of the city of Los Angeles”

Here’s a preview of the battle that will rage across California >

The City of LA faces $10 million swap payments, and a heavy penalty for terminating the contract

Swap Payments ($ mil.): 10.0

Termination Fee ($ mil.): 29.0

Photo: LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa

Source: Comprehensive Annual Financial Reports

Other organisations face large fees: City of Menlo Park

Swap Payments ($ mil.): 2.4

Termination Fee ($ mil.): 8.5

Photo: Menlo Park Mayor Richard Cline

Source: Comprehensive Annual Financial Reports

Riverside County

Swap Payments ($ mil.): 2.8

Termination Fee ($ mil.): 24.1

Photo: Riverside County Chair Marion Ashley

Source: Comprehensive Annual Financial Reports

City of Riverside

Swap Payments ($ mil.): 4.6

Termination Fee ($ mil.): 29.9

Photo: Riverside Mayor Ronald Loveridge and the Gov.

Source: Comprehensive Annual Financial Reports

City of Pittsburg

Swap Payments ($ mil.): 4.8

Termination Fee ($ mil.): 13.3

Photo: Pittsburg Mayor Salvatore Evola

Source: Comprehensive Annual Financial Reports

City of Oakland

Swap Payments ($ mil.): 5.2

Termination Fee ($ mil.): 19.0

Photo: Oakland Mayor Ron Dellums

Source: Comprehensive Annual Financial Reports

City of Richmond

Swap Payments ($ mil.): 6.2

Termination Fee ($ mil.): 21.1

Photo:Richmond Mayor Gayle Mclaughlin

Source: Comprehensive Annual Financial Reports

Many face higher payments than LA, like the Valley Transportation Authority (Santa Clara)

Annual swap Payments ($ mil.): 14.2

Termination Fee ($ mil.): 21.8

Photo: VTA montage from Wiki Commons

Source: Comprehensive Annual Financial Reports

Peralta Community College District (Oakland)

Annual swap Payments ($ mil.): 19.0

Termination Fee ($ mil.): N/A

Photo: Elihu Harris, chancellor of Peralta Community College District and former mayor of Oakland

Source: Comprehensive Annual Financial Reports

City & County of San Francisco

Annual swap Payments ($ mil.): 19.2

Termination Fee ($ mil.): N/A

Photo: San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsome

Source: Comprehensive Annual Financial Reports

Sacramento County

Annual swap Payments ($ mil.): 25.4

Termination Fee ($ mil.): 88.9

Photo: Sacramento interim county executive officer, Steven Szalay

Source: Comprehensive Annual Financial Reports

East Bay Municipal Utility District (Oakland)

Annual Swap Payments ($ mil.): 34.4

Termination Fee ($ mil.): 29.1

Photo: EMBUD President Doug Linney, from embud.com

Source: Comprehensive Annual Financial Reports

Metro Transportation Commission (San Francisco)

Annual swap Payments ($ mil.): 62.8

Termination Fee ($ mil.): 411.1

Photo: MTC Chair Scott Haggerty

Source: Comprehensive Annual Financial Reports

State of California

Swap Payments ($ mil.): 135.2

Termination Fee ($ mil.): 269.2

Source: Comprehensive Annual Financial Reports

BONUS: Metro Transportation Authority (New York)

Swap Payments ($ mil.): 103.7

Termination Fee ($ mil.): 579.5

Photo: MTA Chair Jay Walder

Source: Comprehensive Annual Financial Reports

BONUS: State of New York

Swap Payments ($ mil.): 102.0

Termination Fee ($ mil.): 534.0

Photo: NY Governor David Pateron

Source: Comprehensive Annual Financial Reports

