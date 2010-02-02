California's Share Of The Infrastructure Budget Is So Big They Couldn't Add It Up

Gregory White

Peter Orszag’s team over at the Office of Management in Budget can’t even add up California’s infrastructure spending its so big.

Or at least someone at OMB made a typo.

As you can see here, California share of infrastructure spending is initially pegged at just over $6 million. Later on though, that’s corrected. Turns out they’re getting 1000x as much.

California Budget 2011

 

California Budget 2011

