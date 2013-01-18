CALIFORNIA: Home To 8 Of The 10 Hottest Up-And-Coming Neighborhoods In America

Yesterday we told you how California came back from the dead.It’s a particularly impressive story given how busted California’s housing market got became.

Parts of it still are (three major cities filed for bankruptcy last year alone).

But housing is a local story. And California is pretty big.

So even as weaknesses persist in the state’s hardest-hit areas, some cities have recently come roaring back. San Francisco (green line) and Los Angeles (red line) have both seen their home price rise faster than the national average, as measured by the Case-Shiller’s 20-city index (blue line).

The real estate services site Redfin recently polled its agents on which neighborhoods or cities would be the most up-and-coming in 2013.

Of the cities nominated, Redfin ranked them considering three categories: change in on-market listings, sales volume, and median price per square foot.  This yielded a list of 10 neighborhoods set to break out this year.

Eight were in California.

We compiled Redfin’s stats and detailed a representitive aspect of each neighbourhood’s attraction in the following presentation.

Eagle Rock, Los Angeles

Listings: -54 per cent

Sales volume: +44 per cent

Price: +11 per cent

Comment: Eagle Rock is home to Occidental College, a private school that has weathered the state's education budget crunch and seen steadily increasing enrollment.

The Mission, San Francisco

Listings: -29 per cent

Sales volume: +17 per cent

Price: +80 per cent

Comment: The Mission boasts San Francisco's most popular and longest-running arthouse movie theatre, The Roxie.

Glassell Park, Los Angeles

Listings: -64 per cent

Sales volume: +31 per cent

Price: +17 per cent

Comment: Glassell Park is home to local artists like Justin Stadel, whose amusing, giant cutouts of famous Hollywood cowboys have been featured on numerous occasions in the LATimes.

Willow Glen, San Jose

Listings: -60 per cent

Sales volume: +9 per cent

Price: +32 per cent

Comment: The Mercury News recently praised Willow Glen's new, $20-million town centre, which replaced a liquor store and parking lot, as 'thoughtful development.'

Livermore, Bay Area

Listings: -71 per cent

Sales volume: +13 per cent

Price: +20 per cent

Comment: Livermore hosts one of the largest Hindu populations in the Bay Area.

Faircrest Heights, Los Angeles

Listings: -63 per cent

Sales volume: +17 per cent

Price: +29 per cent

Comment: Bikram Yoga's world headquarters is located in Faircrest Heights.

Mira Mesa, San Diego

Listings: -69 per cent

Sales volume: +48 per cent

Price: +21 per cent

Comment: The neighbourhood inaugurated a beer festival in August.

Highland Park, Los Angeles

Listings: -48 per cent

Sales volume: +73 per cent

Price: +31 per cent

Comment: The LATimes recently named York Boulevard 'a hub of hip.' The New York Times also seems to have been on top of the 'Highland-Park-is-the-next-Williamsburg' angle as early as 2009.

