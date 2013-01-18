CALIFORNIA: Home To 8 Of The 10 Hottest Up-And-Coming Neighborhoods In America

Photo: FRED

Yesterday we told you how California came back from the dead.It’s a particularly impressive story given how busted California’s housing market got became.



Parts of it still are (three major cities filed for bankruptcy last year alone).

But housing is a local story. And California is pretty big.

So even as weaknesses persist in the state’s hardest-hit areas, some cities have recently come roaring back. San Francisco (green line) and Los Angeles (red line) have both seen their home price rise faster than the national average, as measured by the Case-Shiller’s 20-city index (blue line).

The real estate services site Redfin recently polled its agents on which neighborhoods or cities would be the most up-and-coming in 2013.

Of the cities nominated, Redfin ranked them considering three categories: change in on-market listings, sales volume, and median price per square foot. This yielded a list of 10 neighborhoods set to break out this year.

Eight were in California.

We compiled Redfin’s stats and detailed a representitive aspect of each neighbourhood’s attraction in the following presentation.

