California's Ban On Gay Marriage Was Just Ruled Unconstitutional In Ninth Circuit, Supreme Court Case Sure to Follow

Photo: inlookout.com

The 9th Circuit Court ruled this morning that the popular referendum, Proposition 8, which banned gay marriage in California was unconstitutional. The ruling does not lift the stay, so legally-recognised gay marriage will not resume in California just yet.



The ruling overturns the referrendum under the equal protection clause and states: “Proposition 8 serves no purpose, and has no effect, other than to lessen the status and human dignity of gays and lesbians in California.”

It seems like a Supreme Court case is inevitable.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.