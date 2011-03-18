Californians Overwhelmingly favour Pension Limits

Photo: AP

This just in from Bloomberg:California voters support limits on public-employee pensions by a 3-to-1 margin, according to the Field Poll.



70-three per cent of those surveyed favour a cap on the amount of salary used to calculate pension benefits, compared with 20 per cent opposed, according to the statewide survey by Field and the University of California, Berkeley, released today. 40-two per cent said the pensions are “too generous,” up from 32 per cent two years ago.

“California voters have changed their views in recent years about the pension benefits of state and government workers,” Mark DiCamillo and Mervin Field of San Francisco- based Field Research Corp., said in a statement. In 2009, “more voters believed that the level of pension benefits that most public workers received was acceptable.”

Public pensions have become a flash point across the U.S. as the cost of benefits has risen and government revenue has fallen after the longest recession since the 1930s.

Full results of the Field Poll are here.

