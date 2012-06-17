Californians Are On Board With Jerry Brown's Brutal Budget Plan

A recent poll indicates that a majority of Californians are generally satisfied with Gov. Jerry Brown’s plan to reduce the state’s $25 billion budget shortfall, Bond Buyer reports.



Brown’s proposal outlines a combination of tax extensions and budget cuts that would lower state spending to $84.6 billion in FY 2012, down from about $92.2 billion in FY 2011. For the plan to take effect, voters would have to approve a five-year extension of temporary sales, income and vehicle taxes due to expire at the end of June.

About 54% of voters said they would vote for the tax extensions. Two-thirds were in favour of putting the proposal on a special election ballot. California lawmakers need to approve the special election before the end of March.

