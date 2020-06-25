A woman in California coughed on a 1-year-old after getting in an argument with the baby's mother at a frozen-yogurt store, police say

San Jose Police Department The woman the police in San Jose, California, are looking for after the incident in a Yogurtland frozen-yogurt store.

The police in San Jose, California, said an unidentified woman coughed on a 1-year-old child at a Yogurtland store after getting into an argument with the baby’s mother about social distancing on June 12.

The police said the woman became upset about the mother not practicing social distancing, then coughed on her child two or three times.

Footage released by the department appeared to show the mother, identified as Mireya Mora by NBC Bay Area, standing apart from the woman.

Mora told NBC Bay Area that the woman who coughed on her son also made racist statements.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The police in San Jose, California, are looking for a woman they say coughed on a 1-year-old child after getting into an argument with the baby’s mother about social distancing in line at a Yogurtland frozen-yogurt store earlier this month.

The police said the incident happened on June 12 at about 5:25 p.m. and described the suspect as a white woman in her 60s.NBC Bay Area identified the mother as Mireya Mora.

“The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect was upset the female was not maintaining proper social distancing, so the suspect removed her face mask, got close to the baby’s face, and coughed 2-3 times,” a press release from the police department said. “The suspect left the scene and has not been identified or apprehended.”

Video footage released by the police department appears to show Mora standing apart from the woman in line for frozen yogurt at the store. The woman appears to argue with Mora, then leans over Mora’s son’s stroller and coughs.

Mora told NBC Bay Area that the woman also made racist statements.

“She said, ‘You don’t understand, and do you even understand what I’m saying?’ Like if I’m not even speaking English,” Mora said.

Anyone with information has been asked to call Detective Dan Bowman of the San Jose Police Department’s Assaults Unit at 408-277-4161.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.