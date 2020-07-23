A California woman didn't want to wear a mask in a Verizon store so she pulled down her pants and peed on the floor

Reuters A California woman peed on the floor of a Verizon store after the business told her she had to wear a mask.

Verizon store employees in Roseville, California asked a woman inside to wear a mask.

Instead of doing so, she pulled down her pants and urinated on the floor.

Police responded to the store and, after finding stolen items in her car, placed the woman under arrest, according to a local CBS News affiliate.

A California woman visited a Verizon store on Friday in Roseville, outside Sacramento, without wearing a mask.

When employees asked her to put one on or leave – as required by the store’s policy – she instead pulled down her pants and urinated on the floor, according to CBS 13 Sacramento.

Police who responded to the incident identified the 32-year-old woman as a suspect in an earlier theft reported at Dick’s Sporting Goods and found several bags of the stolen items in her car, police told People.

“This is an extremely odd incident,” police spokesman Rob Baquera told People. “Never before have I seen someone become so disgruntled while shopping. In the end, this suspect’s actions helped lead to her ultimate arrest.”

The woman, who was not identified by name, was charged with grand theft and could face additional charges related to the public urination, People reported.

Shoppers unhappy with mask requirements, which are intended to keep guests and employees safe in the middle of a pandemic, have been causing trouble at stores around the country.

Some of these irritated guests frustrated over the temporary inconvenience of wearing a mask have gotten mouthy with store managers just trying to do their jobs. Others have turned violent.

Earlier this month in Michigan, a man stabbed a customer who asked him to wear a mask and was fatally shot by police.

Back in May, two Target customers who refused to wear masks were arrested after starting a brawl that broke an employee’s arm.

