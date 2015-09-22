Devastating photos show how wildfires are turning parts of Calfornia into an apocalyptic wasteland

California’s water-starved landscape gave way to a series of wildfires earlier this summer that continue to ravage the state. So far, the fires have scorched about 350 square miles, an area which is slightly larger than New York City.

Thousands of people have been forced to evacuate their homes. Resorts and lodges that were once a burgeoning vacation escape are now a pile of debris. And an unknown number of farm animals have been left behind.

The following photos reveal how these wildfires are transforming California into what looks like something out of an apocalyptic horror film, and some of them are very disturbing.

