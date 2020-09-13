Before and after photos show how California wildfire smoke transformed San Francisco into something out of a post-apocalyptic film

Stephen Lam/ReutersBefore and after photos show the Golden Gate Bridge on a clear day on March 21, 2020 (left) and enveloped in wildfire smoke on September 10, 2020 (right).
- San Francisco’s sky turned an ominious orange colour earlier week when wildfire smoke blocked the sun.
- California is currently battling its most destructive wildfire season on record.
- On September 10, Reuters photographer Stephen Lam set out to photograph five San Francisco destinations that he previously photographed under clear conditions in March.
- His before and after photos show how the wildfire smoke transformed the city into something out of a post-apocalyptc film.
BEFORE: Sunrise illuminates Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Centre, seen with the Bay Bridge in the background.
AFTER: The same view is completely obscured by smoke from California wildfires.
BEFORE: Two pedestrians walk up a hill in Bernal Heights Park at sunrise.
AFTER: The houses beyond the hill are no longer visible due to the haze from wildfire smoke.
BEFORE: The Golden Gate Bridge appears bright red in this photograph of a visitor standing in front of the park’s welcome centre.
AFTER: The bridge rises like a mirage behind the somber, rust-red welcome centre.
BEFORE: People look out across San Francisco Bay toward Alcatraz Island from Pier 41.
AFTER: Alcatraz and other San Francisco Bay islands are barely visible from Pier 41.
BEFORE: People line a pathway in Crissy Field in San Francisco’s Presidio recreational area.
AFTER: The same path through Crissy Field is devoid of foot traffic as smoke blurs the lines between beach, field, and water.
