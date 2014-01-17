The Enormous California Wildfire Looks Like Hell On Earth

A massive wildfire in California is taking down large swaths of Southern California, thanks to one of the driest Januarys on record.

The primary wildfire is burning in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, near Angeles National Forest, and it looks like hell on earth.

Already 125 acres large with 30 acres completely charred, the fire has caused evacuations to be ordered in the surrounding communities and brought 600 firefighters to fight the blaze. The area is about 25 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles.

The region’s notorious Santa Ana winds, which have fuelled some of Southern California’s worst wildfires, are currently picking up and could push the fire out of the mountains and into the neighborhoods below.

While the wind and dryness are certainly expanding the fire’s reach now, it appears that the fire may not have started naturally. It’s being reported that LAPD has detained a possible arson suspect in the fire.

Check out these devastating pictures:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.