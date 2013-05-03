Huge Wildfire Spreading Through California

Authorities have ordered the evacuation of hundreds of homes due to a wildfire in California, Reuters reports.



So far the fire has consumed around 2,000 acres of land along the U.S. 101 freeway near Camarillo and Newbury Park, suburban areas to the northwest of Los Angeles. There have been no reports of injuries so far.

This video from the BBC shows just how huge the fire is:



