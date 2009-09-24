California Utility Ditches Chamber Of Commerce For Putting Climate Change On Trial

A California utility company, Pacific Gas & Electric, quit the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, due to “fundamental differences” on the climate change issue.



The Chamber challenged the EPA to a “Scopes monkey trial of the 21st century” that would debate the scientific accuracy of global warming. Then, it backtracked a bit, saying that the science is accurate enought, but no one has yet ruled decisively in a court of law that globabl warming causes human endangerment.

PG&E criticised the chamber, saying:

We find it dismaying that the Chamber neglects the indisputable fact that a decisive majority of experts have said the data on global warming are compelling and point to a threat that cannot be ignored. In our opinion, an intellectually honest argument over the best policy response to the challenges of climate change is one thing; disingenuous attempts to diminish or distort the reality of these challenges are quite another.

