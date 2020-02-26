Disappointing photos show what 17 popular California tourist attractions look like in real life

JimmyJackk/Trip Advisor The Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco covered in fog.

California is full of natural wonders, scenic views, and tourist attractions that draw in visitors from around the globe.

While photos of these places usually appear glamorous online, not all of them look as impressive in real life.

The Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, for example, is often covered by fog, making it hard to actually see the landmark.

The Hollywood Sign is an iconic symbol in Los Angeles, but you’ll need to be prepared to hike quite a distance if you want to see it up close.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories .

Some of California’s most popular tourist destinations don’t always live up to expectations. Large crowds, underwhelming historical sites, and tourist traps make for disappointing photos that don’t quite match the picturesque views seen on the internet.

Keep scrolling to see what these 17 tourist hotspots look like in real life.

San Diego is known for its stunning coastline and white sand.

Stephen Simpson/Getty Images La Jolla Cove in San Diego, California.

But the city’s beaches are not as picturesque when you consider the amount of seaweed that washes up on the shore.

Kathy T./Yelp The shore can sometimes be covered in seaweed.

The Golden Gate Bridge is a must-see when visiting San Francisco.

Ed Freeman/Getty Images The Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California is a popular tourist destination.

But most of the time it’s covered in fog, so you won’t actually be able to see much.

JimmyJackk/Trip Advisor The Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California, covered in fog.

The famous Hollywood Sign looks just like it does on the silver screen.

4kclips/Shutterstock The Hollywood Sign is instantly recognisable in Los Angeles, California.

But getting up close to the sign is not for the faint of heart, as it requires a nearly three-hour round-trip hike.

Tobias Bäumler/EyeEm via Getty Images Visitors will have to hike up a large mountain to get an up-close view of the sign.

People from all over the world travel to Salvation Mountain in Calipatria, California, to see the religious shrine’s decorative art and bright colours.

Nagel Photography/Shutterstock Salvation Mountain in Calipatria, California, is a hand-built art installation.

But visitors may be surprised to discover that it’s just a painted hill in the middle of the desert.

Kym S./Yelp The mountain is located in California’s Colorado Desert.

Lombard Street in San Francisco, California, is famous for its curvy road that has eight sharp turns.

photoquest7/Getty Images Lombard Street is known as the most crooked street in the world.

But since its still an active public road, cars are constantly travelling down the one-way street, causing congestion.

ronniechua/Getty Images Traffic is common on Lombard Street.

Griffith Observatory offers spectacular views of Los Angeles.

f11photo/Shutterstock The Griffith Observatory overlooks the Los Angeles basin.

But Los Angeles’ heavy layer of smog can make it difficult to enjoy the sights.

Scott P/TripAdvisor Heavy smog and pollution in Los Angeles obscure the view.

Disneyland in Anaheim, California, can be the perfect place to spend time with family and friends.

Jeff Gritchen/Orange County Register via Getty Images Disneyland is a short drive from Los Angeles.

Thousands of other people likely had the same idea, though.

Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register/SCNG Disneyland is usually packed on any given day.

Universal CityWalk Hollywood comes to life in the evening with neon signs and bright colours.

Artography/Shutterstock Universal CityWalk in Los Angeles, California, is a popular tourist destination.

During the day, though, it’s an ordinary shopping plaza that’s not as entertaining.

Jason M./Yelp It’s a bit more crowded during the day.

Santa Monica Beach can be a serene place to watch the waves crash on the shore.

Jon Bilous/Shutterstock The sunset at Santa Monica Beach in California.

But most of the time, you’ll likely see more crowds than waves.

pmuchnik/TripAdvisor Santa Monica Beach can get packed.

Dolores Park is one of San Francisco’s most popular places to relax and enjoy views of the city.

Paper Cat/Shutterstock Dolores Park in San Francisco, California.

But on a sunny day, it might be hard to find a spot to kick back.

Jyl C./Yelp There are usually large crowds on the weekends.

Joshua Tree National Park is like a whimsical desert oasis.

KiskaMedia/Getty Images Joshua Tree National Park is located between the Colorado Desert and the Mojave Desert in Southern California.

But with nearly 800,000 acres of desert land to journey through, the view can get a little repetitive.

James O’Neil/Getty Images It’s also easy to get lost in the vast national park.

Venice Beach has become a tourist hotspot.

Xavier Arnau/Getty Images Many people visit Venice Beach for its famed boardwalk and ocean views.

But the area has also become overpopulated in recent years because of this reason.

Richard L./Yelp The popular beach city is also grappling with a homelessness epidemic.

Hoping to go on a tranquil water excursion through the Venice Canals?

Alexander Spatari/Getty Images The Venice Canal Historic District is located in Los Angeles, California.

You’ll have to bring your own non-motorised watercraft because there are no official boat rentals available.

MilaTCunha/TripAdvisor The Venice Canals are a short walk from Venice Beach.

Downtown Los Angeles has a great mix of high-rise buildings and famous historical landmarks.

kenny hung photography/Getty Images Downtown Los Angeles, California is home to many of the city’s skyscrapers.

But it’s mostly underwhelming, as it’s predominantly filled with office buildings.

M4rc0_77/TripAdvisor Many people work in the city.

The stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame are one of the main reasons tourists travel to the iconic, celebrity-filled city.

oneinchpunch/Shutterstock Stars line the footpath at the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California.

But it’s basically a regular footpath, and your chances of seeing an actual celebrity are slim.

Harald C./Yelp The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a popular reason to visit Hollywood, California.

L.A. Live has plenty of nighttime entertainment options.

Alex Millauer/Shutterstock Located in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles, L.A. is a premiere destination for events.

But it’s also home to Staples Centre, Microsoft Theatre, and the Novo — which means it can get crowded when events are happening.

ralphh909/TripAdvisor L.A. Live can get too crowded at times.

If you’re a “Full House” fan, the Painted Ladies in San Francisco make for the perfect photo op.

Andia/Contributor via Getty Images The Painted Ladies appear in the opening of the ’90s TV show ‘Full House.’

But it might be difficult to capture that dream photo since people are constantly taking their own pictures in front of the homes.

Amy/TripAdvisor The Painted Ladies in San Francisco, California, are popular.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.