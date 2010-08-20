California To Bring Back IOUs If State Can't Reach A Budget In 2-4 Weeks

Photo: AP

Because California can’t print money like Washington DC can, the state is on the verge of doing the next best thing: creating its own currency.According to the Sacramento Bee, comptroller John Chiang warned that IOUs would be issued again, if the state can’t reach a budget soon.



Specifically, he said that if current conditions hold, IOUs could be back in circulation within 2-4 weeks.

