California To Bring Back IOUs If State Can't Reach A Budget In 2-4 Weeks

Joe Weisenthal
Because California can’t print money like Washington DC can, the state is on the verge of doing the next best thing: creating its own currency.According to the Sacramento Bee, comptroller John Chiang warned that IOUs would be issued again, if the state can’t reach a budget soon.

Specifically, he said that if current conditions hold, IOUs could be back in circulation within 2-4 weeks.

