California movie theatres could reopen this weekend as Hollywood gears up for the release of 'Tenet' in July, but audiences could be wary

The California Department of Public Health issued safety guidelines on Monday for reopening indoor movie theatres, with a recommended effective date no sooner than June 12.

The National Association of Theatre Owners confirmed to Business Insider last week that it was expecting 90% of the global theatrical market to be open in time for “Tenet” on July 17.

Morning Consult surveyed 2,200 US adults from June 2 to June 5 and found that 22% of all adults said they were currently comfortable attending a theatre, up from 16% for the last survey in May.

But with a $US200 million production budget, Warner Bros. could be taking a big chance releasing “Tenet” while coronavirus concerns are still prevalent and theatres limit seating capacity.

Box Office Pro chief analyst Shawn Robbins said that the studio could be thinking long term, as movies won’t be as front-loaded at the box office when first released, but could remain in the top 10 for months because of limited competition.

It suggests potential good news for Warner Bros.’ “Tenet,” which is still on the theatrical release calendar for its original release date of July 17. It’s the only major Hollywood film that wasn’t pushed back amid the coronavirus pandemic as movie theatres across the world shut down.

The California guidelines suggest that each theatre limit itself to 25% capacity or a maximum of 100 attendees, whichever is lower. The guidelines recommend theatres close or remove seats to maintain social distancing, and implement a reservation system “to limit the number of attendees entering the theatre at a time whenever possible.” They also suggest moviegoers wear face coverings when not eating or drinking.

The recommended effective date for the guidelines is no sooner than June 12.

California’s guidelines don’t necessarily mean that all theatres in the state will open their doors this weekend, but they suggest that theatres elsewhere could take the next steps to reopen in the coming weeks. Five of Cinemark’s Texas theatres will reopen on June 19 for a “test phase” with plans to expand to approximately a third of its theatres the following weekend in bigger markets. Cineworld, which owns the Regal theatre chain, expects all of its theatres to reopen in July.

The National Association of Theatre Owners, the largest movie-theatre trade group that represents theatres across the US, confirmed to Business Insider last week that it was expecting 90% of the global theatrical market to be open in time for “Tenet.”

Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi said that Warner Bros. and “Tenet” director Christopher Nolan were “optimistic” during the company’s earnings call last week.

“We’ve been in close contact with Warner Bros. and they remain optimistic and positive as well as Christopher Nolan about the July 17 opening,” Zoradi said. “Of course, it depends on the continued positive movement due to the decline of COVID-19 and government restrictions being reduced.”

Warner Bros. ‘Tenet’

Will audiences be ready to go to movie theatres in July?

“Tenet” cost $US200 million to produce, so Warner Bros. could be taking a big change releasing it when coronavirus concerns are still prevalent. Even if the majority of theatres in the world are open come July 17, safety guidelines that limit capacity would likely be implemented.

And then there’s the question of whether moviegoers would even want to go to a movie theatre in July.

According to Morning Consult, the share of consumers who say they would be comfortable attending a movie theatre has been increasing since mid-May. Morning Consult surveyed 2,200 US adults from June 2 to June 5 and found that 22% said they were currently comfortable attending a theatre, up from 16% for the last survey in May. But the number was still below that of going out to eat or going to a shopping mall.

Business Insider spoke to two “Tenet” crew members, who wished to remain anonymous because they weren’t authorised to speak about the movie publicly, about whether they would be comfortable with attending a movie theatre to see “Tenet.”

“If it were tomorrow, I would say no,” one person said. “It depends what the [coronavirus] numbers are then.”

“I wouldn’t personally watch it in a theatre for my own safety unless there were clear guidelines and employees were making sure everyone were following them,” another said. “If the theatres are secure and clean I will most likely be there.”

Warner Bros. could be thinking about the long-term performance of “Tenet.” Shawn Robbins, the chief analyst for Box Office Pro, noted to Business Insider that movies won’t be as front loaded this year when they come to theatres, but with less competition, have a chance to “stick around longer” at the box office.

“A movie could be in the top 10 for three or four months instead of three or four weeks,” Robbins said.

If “Tenet” does hit theatres in July, it will act as a test for other movies set to be released this summer. Disney moved its “Mulan” remake from March to July 24 and Warner Bros. moved “Wonder Woman 1984” from June to August 14.

