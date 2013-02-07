California Governor Jerry Brown On Rick Perry TV Attacks: 'It's Not A Burp. It's Barely A Fart'

The tiff between the country’s two largest economies has escalated, with California Governor Jerry Brown brusquely dismissing Texas Governor Rick Perry’s latest ad campaign to swipe Golden State business.



“It’s not a burp. It’s barely a fart,” Brown added, according to Dallas Morning News’ Wayne Slater.

Slater writes that in his State of the State address and in recent business trips there, Perry has called on California business leaders to move to Texas, where they would enjoy lower taxes.

The latest ads, set to air in most major California cities, will tout that tax climate as well as Texas’ “sensible regulations” and “fair legal system,” according to HoustonPress.com.

A Sacramento Bee editorial went one step further, calling the ads a “cry for help” and pointing out the recent dismal record of the Dallas Cowboys.

Perry can’t create jobs, he can only steal them from other states. His campaign for the Republican presidential nomination was a joke. His beloved Dallas Cowboys haven’t been in the Super Bowl since 1996.

Brown also called out the ad buy’s meager $24,000 sum, Slater says, adding that not surprised Perry is looking to California “where the gold is,” instead of “going to Lubbock, or whatever those places are that make up that state.”

SEE MORE: How California Came Back From The Brink >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.