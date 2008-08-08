California Strawberry Farmers Finally Break Into China Market...Because China's Olympic Team Demands Them!

So much for patriotism. Seeking a chance to break into the Chinese market, California strawberry farmers responded to the Chinese Olympic team’s craving for strawberries by sending them a carefully selected batch of fruit. Now, China’s athletes will be munching on American strawberries as they go for the gold.



NPR: Some California farmers are getting an unexpected boost from China’s Olympic athletes, who told Chinese officials that the fruit they most desire as they strive for gold is strawberries. Strawberry season in China has ended, so officials turned to California, where strawberry growers have been trying to break into China’s market for years.

Audio here.

