California So Overrun By Social Networks That They Advertise On Your Car

How competitive is the social networking business in California? Apparently enough so that sites are giving a shot at offline advertising.

After returning to our parked car in a Best Buy lot in Merced, Calif. — two hours east of the Valley — we found an interesting flyer tucked under the windshield of our Mazda: An advertisement for Spanish/English social network MyGrito.com. (Grito means “scream” or “cry” in Spanish.)

Although we had never previously heard of the site, a quick Internet search informed us that it’s more than a year old, and it’s geared toward Spanish-speaking people in the U.S. That’s a tough market for a new site to crack: hi5 gets good numbers among Spanish-speaking U.S. residents, because it also has huge presences in Latin America. And Facebook has been translating its site into Spanish since February 2008. MyGrito.com, meanwhile, got 7,000 U.S. unique visitors in August, according to Compete.

We suppose colour copies are cheaper than Google keywords, but is this really the best way to get new users?

