California will now send every registered voter a mail-in ballot for November elections, in light of coronavirus concerns

Registered voters in California will now get mail-in-ballots for the November elections, Governor Gavin Newsom announced.

California is now a vote by mail state.

The measure comes in light of safety concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Friday that all registered voters will be able to vote by mail for the upcoming November election.

Newsom signed an executive order on Friday, aimed at protecting public health: Wvery registered voter in the state will get a mail-in-ballot for the upcoming election, in light of coronavirus concerns.

“The right to vote is foundational to our democracy. No one should be forced to risk their health to exercise that right,” Newsom wrote in a tweet.

CA is now a vote by mail state. Every registered voter will receive a mail-in ballot for the Nov election. We’ll also provide safe in-person voting options. The right to vote is foundational to our democracy. No one should be forced to risk their health to exercise that right. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 8, 2020

According to the Los Angeles Times, Newsom also imposed “strict new rules” for voters heading to polling places.

California has 20.6 million registered voters, the LA Times reported. The measure would only be applicable for the November elections.

The state already had “generous rules for absentee voting since 2002, allowing voters to opt for permanent voting by mail regardless of the reason,” the outlet reported.

The LA Times also added that health officials don’t believe the coronavirus outbreak would “subside enough” for traditional elections to move forward safely.

“There’s a lot of excitement around this November’s election in terms of making sure that you can conduct yourself in a safe way, and make sure your health is protected,” Newsom said during a midday event, according to the LA Times.

California’s Secretary of State Alex Padilla said the move makes the state the first to make mail-in-voting for the November elections an option due to the pandemic, CNN reported.

Padilla said the postage on ballots will be pre-paid.

“This election is slated to be the most consequential election of our lifetime,” Padilla said, according to CNN.

According to the LA Times, Newsom is allowing some in-person voting and cited the concerns of people with disabilities who may need assistance to vote.

“We still want to have the appropriate number of physical sites for people to vote as well,” Newsom said.

CNN reported that Republicans were critical of Newsom’s decision and said it could allow for voter fraud.

“Everyone is concerned about the safety of voters, but jeopardizing election security is the wrong way to go about it,” Trump campaign Communications Director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement.

Trump campaign communications director @TimMurtaugh calls California Governor @GavinNewsom's new executive order, “a thinly-veiled political tactic by Gov. Newsom to undermine election security.” Full statement ????????????https://t.co/hnA06T7mxh pic.twitter.com/TmkuAKtuK6 — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) May 8, 2020

Murtaugh also said the move is “a thinly-veiled political tactic by Gov. Newsom to undermine election security”

Trump on multiple occasions has inaccurately and without evidence linked mail-in voting with voter fraud.

Last month, Ohio held its primary through mail-in ballots. The decision came after people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin said they were at a polling place for that state’s primary.

