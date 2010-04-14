Check Out The Massive Firesale Being Held By Bankrupt States

There’s a simple way to balance the budget in California, Greece, and everywhere: outsource, privatize, and sell.



Schwarzenegger is taking the lead with a plan to sell a 20-year lease on 11 office buildings. The state plans to generate around $2 billion for the buildings, which they will continue to occupy.

The dirty secret in Sacramento is that the private sector could solve all their fiscal problems. “In an ideal world, we might well want to outsource a lot more,” said Department of General Services spokesperson Jeffrey Young.

California is putting other buildings up for sale outright, and Connecticut and Arizona may follow suit.

Nevermind that commercial real estate prices are near record lows. The states are desperate.

Check out the state buildings going on sale now >

