Check Out The Massive Firesale Being Held By Bankrupt States

There’s a simple way to balance the budget in California, Greece, and everywhere: outsource, privatize, and sell.
Schwarzenegger is taking the lead with a plan to sell a 20-year lease on 11 office buildings. The state plans to generate around $2 billion for the buildings, which they will continue to occupy.
The dirty secret in Sacramento is that the private sector could solve all their fiscal problems. “In an ideal world, we might well want to outsource a lot more,” said Department of General Services spokesperson Jeffrey Young.
California is putting other buildings up for sale outright, and Connecticut and Arizona may follow suit.
Nevermind that commercial real estate prices are near record lows. The states are desperate.
20-year lease: $14 million
Location: Santa Rosa
Note: California plans to earn $2 billion for the lease of 11 office buildings. We estimate building lease prices based on building NOI as a fraction of total NOI.
20-year lease: $40 million
Location: Rancho Cordova
20-year lease: $66 million
Location: Sacramento
20-year lease: $82 million
Location: San Francisco
20-year lease: $92 million
Location: Los Angeles
20-year lease: $132 million
Location: Sacramento
20-year lease: $164 million
Location: Los Angeles
20-year lease: $170 million
Location: Oakland
20-year lease: $300 million
Location: San Francisco
20-year lease: $460 million
Location: Sacramento
20-year lease: $480 million
Location: Sacramento
SALE: $56.5 million***
Location: Costa Mesa
***This was the winning bid at a March auction. The state refused the bid, however, as it was hoping for something closer to $180 million. Now they are in negotiations to sell the iconic fairgrounds to Costa Mesa.
SALE: $300,000***
Location: Windham
It's not just the Golden State. Connecticut put up dozens of properties up for sale, hoping to raise $60 million through FY2011.
***The state auctioned this former hotel, now vacant, in December and received no acceptable bids. They want around $300k, according to Windham Today.
SALE: $306,000
Location: Bristol
A pair of lawyers put down a $306k bid for an unused armory this week. They plan to convert the dilapidated building into a restaurant and in-line skating centre & game room, according to Hartford Courant.
SALE: $7.1 million***
Location: Waterford
***The state wants more, but they may be bound to the terms of a suspended sale from 2007. Developer Mark Steiner wants to redevelop the historic buildings into condominiums, according to The Day.
Photo: Explorer Productions
20-year lease: $18.2 million apiece***
Location: Phoenix
Arizona generated more than $735 million in January for selling state properties.
***SOLD. Lease estimate from Phoenix New Times.
20-year lease: $176.1 million***
Location: Phoenix
Once called the Insane Asylum of Arizona, the building remains active as a mental hospital.
***SOLD. Lease estimate from Phoenix New Times.
Sale: $2.4 billion
Location: Nationwide
Don't forget Rep. Richard Pombo's plan to sell 15 national parks to the mining industry. Pombo (R-Calif.) proposed the sale in 2005 as an alternative to drilling in Alaska (presumably, he supported both ideas).
But if the national debt grows unmanageable levels, then why not sell the national parks, historic sites, and monuments. It's either that or close the parks and cut department budgets to shreds.
