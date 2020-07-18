California Gov. Gavin Newsom said schools can't reopen within the 32 counties on the state's COVID-19 'watch list'

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday schools in the 32 counties on the state’s “watch list” may not reopen this fall unless they can stay off the list for two straight weeks.

The 32 of the state’s 58 counties are on the watch list due to surging COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The state’s two largest school districts announced Monday that they would conduct remote classes.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered schools within the 32 counties on the state’s “watch list” to conduct remote classes this fall.

In a Friday press conference, Newsom outlined how schools in the counties may not reopen with physical classes until they can get – and stay – off of the list for two consecutive weeks. Even then, school districts and public health officials will play a hand in deciding if and when they will reopen, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The governor also announced that for schools that are reopening, students in third grade and above must wear masks.

The 32 counties, out of the state’s 58, are on the watch list due to a high number of coronavirus infections and hospitalizations. Most Bay Area counties, including San Francisco and Santa Clara, are on the list, per the San Francisco Chronicle.

The announcement comes as California, as well as other states, continue to slam the brakes on reopening plans as COVID-19 confirmed cases keep rising. There are at least 356,000 confirmed cases in the state, with 7,345 reported deaths.

On Monday, the Los Angeles and San Diego school districts, the state’s largest, announced that they would stick to distance learning come the start of the school year in August, as CNN reported.

