California proposition on allowing 17-year-olds to vote in primary elections: live results

California is voting on Proposition 18, a measure that would permit 17-year-olds who will turn 18 by the time of the general or regular election to vote in primaries and special elections.

As of 2020, 17 states and the District of Columbia allow 17-year-olds who will be 18 by the time of the general election to vote in presidential and congressional primaries.

California is voting on Proposition 18, a constitutional amendment that would allow 17 year-olds who will turn 18 by the time of the general election to vote in primaries and special elections.

As of now, 17 states and the District of Columbia currently allow 17-year-olds who will be 18 at the time of the general election to register and vote in presidential and congressional primary elections, according to FairVote and Ballotpedia.

Those states are Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, and West Virginia.

Democratic (but not Republican) state parties in Alaska, Hawaii, North Dakota, and Wyoming also allow 17-year-olds who will turn 18 in time for the general election to vote in those state’s party-run presidential primaries.

Here’s the language of the amendment as it appears on the ballot:

“Amends California Constitution to Permit 17-Year-Olds to Vote in Primary and Special Elections if They Will Turn 18 by the Next General Election and be Otherwise Eligible to Vote. Legislative Constitutional Amendment.

Fiscal Impact: Increased statewide county costs likely between several hundreds of thousands of dollars and $US1 million every two years. Increased one-time costs to the state of hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

