California 2020 presidential election results

California has voted for a Democratic president in every election since 1992.

The state holds 55 electoral votes, the most of any state.

Forty-seven of the state’s 55 seats in Congress are held by Democrats.

See the live coverage and full results from the U.S. presidential election.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

California has voted for a Democrat in every presidential election since 1992, reliably serving as a Democratic stronghold. There are no major down-ballot races in the Senate or at the gubernatorial level, but California is home to competitive House races, among others, in the state’s 21st and 25th Congressional Districts.

California is firmly in Democratic control, with Democrats holding both houses of the state legislature, governor, and 47 out of 55 congressional seats. California has 55 electoral votes, the most of any state, and is not expected by analysts to be competitive.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.