At the last minute, Southern California ports delayed doling out over $4.8 million in fines for companies who haven’t picked up nearly 50,000 shipping containers

On Monday, Southern California ports delayed collecting fines for cargo that had lingered too long.

The fines went into effect on November 1, but won’t be collected until at least November 22.

The aggregate fines currently come to over $US4.8 ($AU7) million for Monday alone, but will continue to rise rapidly.

The ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach delayed the collection of millions of dollars in punitive fines for shipping companies that had let cargo containers stack up at terminals on Monday — the same day the locations were scheduled to begin the process.

The two ports pushed the deadline back to November 22. Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka said the ports had seen “significant improvement” in efforts to clear the containers out of the shipping terminals since the $US100 ($AU137) per day fines for leftover cargo were announced on October 25.

“Clearly, everyone is working together to speed the movement of the cargo and reduce the backlog of ships off the coast as quickly as possible,” Port of Long Beach Executive Director Mario Cordero said.

Seroka and Cordero said the twin ports have seen a 26% decline in cargo that had lingered at the locations for over 9 days — though the number may be deceiving.

To date nearly 50,000 containers have remained at the ports past the six to 9-day grace period. When the fines were initially announced, 58,900 containers were set to be fined. Data from the Port of Los Angeles shows that most of the containers at the site were moved when the fines were first announced. But, recently the backlogs of containers on land have gotten worse at the same time that the number of cargo ships waiting to come into the port hit new records.

The shipping containers began accruing $US100 ($AU137) per day fines on November 1. The fees increase by $US100 ($AU137) each day the containers that will move by land remain in the ports past 9 days, while goods that will move by rail incur fees after 6 days. Currently, over $US4.8 ($AU7) million in aggregate fees from Monday alone currently loom over the shipping companies that have let their containers remain in the ports past the deadline. Trade publication Freight Waves estimates the fees will likely top $US100 ($AU137) million per day by the end of this week.

Multiple experts previously told Insider they expect the fees to do little to move the goods out of the ports, though the extra costs will likely mean higher prices for consumers. On Monday, 85 business groups, including the National Retail Federation, penned a letter to the Federal Maritime Commission, warning the charges will be passed further down the supply chain, Freight Waves reported.

The new daily fees would be an add-on to even higher demurrage fines. Carriers are charged demurrage fines for every day the container stays at the port past its allotted time — typically between four to seven days after the container is unloaded from the ship. The fines range from $US75 ($AU103) to $US300 ($AU410) per day and can grow the longer the container remains in the port.

On Friday, Hapag-Lloyd warned in its earnings call that the fees may also lead to an increase in abandoned cargo.