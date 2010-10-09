California Lawmakers Cram Dozens Of Pork Bills Into Still-Not-Passed Budget

Gus Lubin
perez garrickAssembly Speaker John Perez (D-Los Angeles), left, and Assembly Minority Leader Martin Garrick (R-Solana Beach) confer on the budget plan.

Photo: AP

Despite rumours to the contrary, California’s $19 billion budget hole still exists.The 2010 budget — now around 100 days late — received dozens of last minute additions last night before today’s vote, according to the LA Times.

This midnight pork includes:

  • A change in hotel tax law to benefit online travel companies
  • Environmental waivers for Pacific Ethanol
  • Measures to allow San Diego to use more public money to build a stadium for the Charges
  • Tax breaks for a timber company, cable companies and software firms

Obviously many of these 21 last-minute bills will reduce state revenue, which is a funny suggestion in light of that $19 billion deficit.

