California Lawmakers Cram Dozens Of Pork Bills Into Still-Not-Passed Budget

Assembly Speaker John Perez (D-Los Angeles), left, and Assembly Minority Leader Martin Garrick (R-Solana Beach) confer on the budget plan.
Photo: AP
Despite rumours to the contrary, California’s $19 billion budget hole still exists.The 2010 budget — now around 100 days late — received dozens of last minute additions last night before today’s vote, according to the LA Times.
This midnight pork includes:
- A change in hotel tax law to benefit online travel companies
- Environmental waivers for Pacific Ethanol
- Measures to allow San Diego to use more public money to build a stadium for the Charges
- Tax breaks for a timber company, cable companies and software firms
Obviously many of these 21 last-minute bills will reduce state revenue, which is a funny suggestion in light of that $19 billion deficit.
