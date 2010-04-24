WHOA! California Police Launch Investigation Into The Gizmodo iPhone

The police in Santa Clara County, California have begun an investigation into the lost iPhone Gizmodo obtained, Greg Sandoval at CNET reports.



Investigators are trying to figure out if there are grounds for a criminal charge. These are the laws that might have been broken, Greg says:

Under a California law dating back to 1872, any person who finds lost property and knows who the owner is likely to be but “appropriates such property to his own use” is guilty of theft. If the value of the property exceeds $400, more serious charges of grand theft can be filed. In addition, a second state law says that any person who knowingly receives property that has been obtained illegally can be imprisoned for up to one year.

