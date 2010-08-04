California Plans $2.2 Billion In IOUs In Second Month Without Budget

Until California passes a budget, hundreds of state programs will get nothing but IOUs.



State Controller John Chiang released a list of $2.2 billion in payments the state will postpone in August. These add to the $1.2 billion in IOUs the state issued in July, according to LA Times.

Postponed payments include:

$284,109 in community college payments

$266,192 for developmental services

$230,596 for Cal-Grants financial aid program

$167,983 in transportation spending

$130,000 in K-12 spending

No budget means no spending cuts for California, which means all programs are going ahead full steam and piling on debt.

Check out 16 reasons why California is the next Greece –>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.