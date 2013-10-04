California Just Passed An Anti-Revenge Porn Bill

California Governor Jerry Brown has announced that he has signed a bill that would outlaw the publication of “revenge porn”, Time reports.

Revenge Porn is a subset of online pornography comprised of graphic images or videos posted to the Web without the subject’s consent.

The law will make publishing pornographic material of someone without consent and “with the intent to cause serious emotional distress” a misdemeanour, punishable by up to six months in jail or a $US1,000 fine.

The passage of this bill is a big step in protecting victims of revenge porn, but there seems to be a big loophole: the bill does not protect victims who took the photos themselves, regardless of who distributes those photos publicly.

Republican State Senator Anthony Cannella, who sponsored the bill, said the original version of the bill included protections for victims who took photographs themselves.

“I can understand [victims’] concerns with the final bill, but at least we got people talking about it,” he said. “Then we can do more in the future.”

