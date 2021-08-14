An elementary school teacher was beaten on the first day of the new semester by a father angry about a mask mandate

Sutter Creek Elementary School in in Amador County, California. Screenshot via NBC News/KCRA News

A teacher in California was punched by a parent who was angry about the school’s mask mandate.

The teacher was sent to the hospital after suffering lacerations to the face, officials said Friday.

The parent has been banned from showing up at the elementary school.

A teacher had to be hospitalized after he was attacked by a parent who was angry about a mask mandate at an elementary school in Amador County, California, on Wednesday, NBC reported.

The incident occurred when the parent, who was picking up his daughter from Sutter Creek Elementary School, saw her wearing a face covering, in line with the school district’s COVID-19 policy.

The father proceeded to get into a heated argument with the school principal over the matter, in which he allegedly called the situation a “conspiracy” and claimed children “are being treated like animals,” according to CNN.

A male teacher tried to step in during the argument to calm the father down, but a fight still ensued.

According to Amador County Unified School District Superintendent Torie Gibson, the teacher suffered “lacerations on his face, some bruising on his a face and a pretty good knot on the back of his head,” NBC reported. He was treated at the hospital but was released on the same day.

It was unclear if the parent sustained any injuries, but he was banned from being on campus.

In a letter sent to families, Gibson wrote: “As the first day of school comes and goes, there are always hiccups along the way, especially during this trying time.”

“Remember, we are not the ones making the rules/mandates,” she added. “We are the ones required to follow/enforce them if we want to keep the doors open and the students at school five days a week.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention previously said that all children wear masks when they return to school this year. The recommendation comes as more children are falling sick with the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Disputes over mask mandates in schools are erupting all over the country.

In Georgia, elementary school parents clashed during a protest over a mask mandate, some of which were accused of spitting, CNN reported.

A video released this week shows anti-mask parents in Franklin, Tennessee, harassing parents wearing masks outside a school board meeting after it approved a temporary mask mandate for elementary students and staff.