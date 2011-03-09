California Owes Prison Staff $1 Billion

How badly managed is the California state prison system? We would venture to guess that it is one of the most mis-managed public enterprises in the United States.



Why do we say that? Read on:

California prison guards and their supervisors have racked up 33.2 million hours of vacation, sick and other paid time off – an astounding accumulation that amounts to nearly half a year per worker.

It also adds up to a $1 billion liability for taxpayers of the deficit-plagued state.

Poor management at California’s prisons has for years allowed workers to stock up on generous amounts of paid time off – a benefit that employees must either use or cash out when they retire. But the numbers swelled when former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger imposed furloughs in 2009, forcing prison guards and their supervisors to take unpaid days off each month to help save state cash.

You can read the full story from the San Francisco Chronicle here.

