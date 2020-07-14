California orders all bars to close and restaurants to stop indoor operations

Associated Press

California ordered all bars to close and multiple businesses to halt indoor operations statewide on Monday in response to the increase in COVID-19 cases.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced that all restaurants, wineries, movie theatres, zoos, museums, and cardrooms where gambling takes place must halt their indoor services.

California, which has reported over 331,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, now has a seven-day average of over 8,000 new cases and 96 new deaths per day, according to The New York Times.

Governor Gavin Newsom of California ordered all bars to close and multiple businesses to halt indoor operations statewide as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state on Monday.

Previously, the state had rolled out county-level restrictions for certain parts of the state that were experiencing particularly bad outbreaks of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

But with both cases and deaths substantially increasing over the past few weeks, Newsom’s office took the step of ordering all bars to close both indoor and outdoor service and ordering other businesses including restaurants, wineries, movie theatres, zoos, museums and cardrooms where gambling takes place.

NEW: #COVID19 cases continue to spread at alarming rates. CA is now closing indoor operations STATEWIDE for: -Restaurants

-Wineries

-Movie theaters, family entertainment

-Zoos, museums

-Cardrooms Bars must close ALL operations. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 13, 2020

Additional counties that are placed on a state “monitoring list” must also close indoor operations at gyms and fitness centres, beauty salons, worship centres, malls, and most office spaces.

In comments to reporters, Newsom said that the virus “is not going away anytime soon,” and the current outbreak in California is proof that warm weather does not help to stem the virus’ spread, adding that restrictions will have to remain in place “until there is a vaccine and/or an effective therapy,” according to Politico.

California has reported over 331,600 confirmed cases of the virus and over 7,000 deaths as of Monday, with a seven-day average of over 8,000 new cases, a 7.4% test positivity rate, and 96 new deaths per day.

Thousands of California students will also be attending school online and not in-person for the foreseeable future, officials announced.

Earlier on Monday, the Los Angeles Unified School District – the second-largest public school district in the nation – and the San Diego Unified School District both said they will continue to hold online instruction for classes into the fall. The two school districts combined serve an estimated 825,000 students, according to The New York Times.

