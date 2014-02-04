State Orders Google To Remove Its Barge From San Francisco Bay

A state agency is forcing Google to move its barge from an island in the middle of the San Francisco Bay, saying that its permits aren’t in order.

Larry Goldzband, executive director of the San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission, said Monday that his agency received several complaints regarding the mysterious barge, according to the AP.

Nobody really knows what the barge will be used for, but preliminary planning documents show plans for an interactive space for people to learn about technology.

Some speculated that the barge would house a showroom for people to try on Google Glass. And others guessed that it could be a party boat.

According to Goldzband, the Treasure Island Development Authority, which allowed the project without first gaining proper approval from the state agency, could face fines and enforcement proceedings.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.