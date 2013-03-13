If You're Still Not Convinced That Housing Is Back, Then Check Out The 'Frenzy' At This California Open House

We’ve been writing for months about the housing comeback.



Prices are up. Housing starts are up. Construction jobs are up. Home-builder stocks have been surging.

But if you’re not interested in “charts” and “data” which say that the U.S. housing market is coming back, then this video is for you.

It was posted on Calculated Risk, and it shows a “frenzy” at an open house in California.

You can just feel it. Americans love houses again.

In addition to the sheer volume of people coming into the house, the host of the video has fascinating commentary about owners of these houses getting tons of offers right away, with the final winning bid coming in WAY above listing prices.

