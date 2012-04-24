California Now Has Vending Machines That Dispense Pot

Photo: Flickr / Wiros

Feeling the late-night need for some weed?In California, it is now easier than ever to get some medical marijuana with the advent of a vending machine that drops bags of pot out like they’re bags of chips, according to The Daily.



The machine deputed at The Dispensary Store in Santa Ana. Each bag contains about a gram, which is enough for two to three skinny joints, The Daily writes. Bags cost $15 to $20.

Unfortunately, the machine doesn’t take cash. A credit card and personal identification number and registration card are required during store hours. After hours, the machine scans finger prints to ensure that buyers are legit.

The machine appropriately deputed on 4/20.

DON’T MISS: 15 Of The World’s Most Bizarre Vending Machines >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.