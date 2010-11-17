16 Reasons Why California Is The Next Greece

Photo: www.flickr.com

It’s a new year in California and another budget crisis, potentially bigger than last year.California is $25 billion in the hole.



The first step in filling that gap involves a major bond auction on Thursday. But investors have started fleeing muni-bond ETFs in anticipation of a tepid auction.

Therein lies the key similarity: Like Greece, California relies on investors and can’t print its way out of debt.

